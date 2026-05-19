Ratie D: Unity in Community

Wednesday, July 22, 10:30 a.m.

Fountain Plaza

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Black Cultural Initiative, and Eugene-Springfield NAACP with promotional support from Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC

Back by popular demand! Ratie D showcases the power of unifying local artists to bring forth an uplifting performance to inspire the youth and spread love.

The program will feature Zimbabwean born singer/songwriter Ratie D with her band: John Mambira, Gilbert Zvamaida, Parker Chase Koehn, and Rei Mastrogiovanni.

Summer Reading 2026: Plant a Seed, Read

Every Wednesday June 17 – August 12

Outdoors on Fountain Plaza

Free Fun for All Ages

All are welcome for our annual outdoor multicultural Summer Reading Celebration series on Fountain Plaza at the Springfield Public Library. Enjoy world-class artists and culture keepers every week starting June 17th!

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield

miércoles, 22 julio, 10:30 a.m.

la Plaza de la Fuente

En colaboración con las Escuelas Públicas de Springfield, la iniciativa Black Cultural Initiative y el NACCP de Eugene-SpringfieldEn colaboración con las Escuelas Públicas de Springfield, H.O.N.E.Y., la iniciativa Black Cultural Initiative y el NACCP de Eugene-Springfield

Ratie D: Solidaridad en Comunidad

¡Vuelve por petición popular! Ratie D presenta el poder de unificación de los artistas locales para ofrecer una actuación edificante que inspire a la juventud y difunda el amor.

En el programa participarán la cantante y compositora de origen zimbabuense Ratie D con su banda: John Mambira, Gilbert Zvamaida, Parker Chase Koehn y Rei Mastrogiovanni.

Lectura de verano 2026: Planta una semilla, lee

Cada miércoles 17 junio a 12 Agosto

Al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente

Actividades gratuitas para todas las edades

Food for Lane County ofrece almuerzo gratis en la plaza inmediatamente después del evento, a las 11:30 a.m. para los niños de 1 a 18 años. Hasta agotar existencias.

Todos están invitados a nuestra serie multicultural anual de Celebraciones de Lectura de Verano al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente, frente a la Biblioteca Pública de Springfield. Cada semana a partir del 17 de junio, disfrute de artistas de talla mundial y guardianes culturales.

En colaboración con Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.