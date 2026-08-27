Ready, Set, Action!

Wish you could do something to help trans and non-binary folks in Eugene? We invite you to an afternoon workshop designed to connect people with volunteer opportunities that match your skills and interests. This workshop focuses on a variety of ways to help. In particular, we are seeking hosts for trans refugees seeking housing and pen pals to write to trans and non-binary folks who are incarcerated in Oregon. We will host a panel of volunteer opportunities followed by break out groups. Choose the opportunity that appeals to you and get direct answers to your questions. The panel will include presenters from Cascade Community Placement Services, HIV Alliance, TransPonder, and the UU Prison Penpal Program.