SUMMER READING KICK-OFF CELEBRATION!

Wednesday, June 17, 10:30 a.m.

Fountain Plaza

Sponsored by Springfield Utility Board (SUB) In partnership with H.O.N.E.Y., Asian American Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center and Eugene-Springfield NAACP with promotional support from Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC

Rhythms of Tahiti: An ‘Ori Tahiti Cultural Presentation

Anavai O Te Ora presents a cultural exploration of ‘ori tahiti, the traditional dance of Tahiti. This program highlights the historical and cultural significance of movement, music, and storytelling within Polynesian communities, while offering participants the opportunity to engage with the art form firsthand.

Summer Reading 2026: Plant a Seed, Read

Every Wednesday June 17 – August 12

Outdoors on Fountain Plaza

Free Fun for All Ages

All are welcome for our annual outdoor multicultural Summer Reading Celebration series on Fountain Plaza at the Springfield Public Library. Enjoy world-class artists and culture keepers every week starting June 17th!

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.

¡Evento inaugural de la lectura de verano!

miércoles, 17 de junio, 10:30 a.m.

la Plaza de la Fuente

Patrocinado por Springfield Utilty Board (SUB) en colaboración con H.O.N.E.Y., La fundación Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center y el NACCP de Eugene-Springfield

Los ritmos de Tahití: una presentación cultural de ‘Ori Tahití

Anavai O Te Ora presenta una exploración de «’Ori Tahiti»,‘Ori Tahití, la danza tradicional de Tahití. Este programa ofrece a los participantes la oportunidad de adentrarse en el arte del «’Ori Tahiti», al tiempo que destaca la importancia histórica y cultural de la danza, la música y la narración de historias para las comunidades polinesias.

Lectura de verano 2026: Planta una semilla, lee

Cada miércoles 17 junio a 12 Agosto

Al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente

Actividades gratuitas para todas las edades

Todos están invitados a nuestra serie multicultural anual de Celebraciones de Lectura de Verano al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente, frente a la Biblioteca Pública de Springfield. Cada semana a partir del 17 de junio, disfrute de artistas de talla mundial y guardianes culturales.

En colaboración con Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.