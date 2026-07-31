There is no other flamenco group in the world with a sound quite like this! The band gets its name from the writings of Federico Garcia Lorca who describes art and the creative process as something that requires risk-taking and danger, “dancing on the rim of the well.”

Internationally renowned marimba and vibraphone artist Doug Walter has been with Sunriver Music Festival since nearly its beginning, making this special concert the perfect way to launch the Festival’s 50th Golden Anniversary Season.

