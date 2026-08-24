River Talk with William Sullivan
River Talk with William Sullivan
Join us Saturday, September 26, for our final River Talk of the season! Beloved Oregon author and hiking guide William Sullivan will share the Natural Treasures of the Upper McKenzie Valley, exploring the remarkable beauty of our local landscape while also reflecting on the important role rural libraries play in our communities.
These programs were made possible in part by a grant from Oregon Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
O'Brien Memorial Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
O'Brien Memorial Library
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com
O'Brien Memorial Library
51771 Blue River Dr.Blue River , Oregon 97413
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com