Riverside Chamber Symphony
Riverside Chamber Symphony
PROGRAM
Overture to Pirates of Penzance by A. Sullivan
“Italian” Symphony No. 4, Op. 90 by Mendelssohn
About Riverside Chamber Symphony:
Celebrating its 27th Season this year, the Riverside Chamber Symphony is a 30-piece ensemble founded and conducted by Philip Bayles.The orchestra performs music of the masters — Beethoven, Mozart, Haydn, Schubert and many others; and also premieres new works by regional composers.
Wildish Community Theater
By Donation
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
Riverside Chamber Symphony
info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com