PROGRAM

Overture to Pirates of Penzance by A. Sullivan

“Italian” Symphony No. 4, Op. 90 by Mendelssohn

About Riverside Chamber Symphony:

Celebrating its 27th Season this year, the Riverside Chamber Symphony is a 30-piece ensemble founded and conducted by Philip Bayles.The orchestra performs music of the masters — Beethoven, Mozart, Haydn, Schubert and many others; and also premieres new works by regional composers.