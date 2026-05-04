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Riverside Chamber Symphony

Riverside Chamber Symphony

PROGRAM

Overture to Pirates of Penzance by A. Sullivan

“Italian” Symphony No. 4, Op. 90 by Mendelssohn

About Riverside Chamber Symphony:

Celebrating its 27th Season this year, the Riverside Chamber Symphony is a 30-piece ensemble founded and conducted by Philip Bayles.The orchestra performs music of the masters — Beethoven, Mozart, Haydn, Schubert and many others; and also premieres new works by regional composers.

Wildish Community Theater
By Donation
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

Riverside Chamber Symphony
info@wildishtheater.com
https://riversidechambersymphony.org/welcome/
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/