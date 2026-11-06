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Riverside Chamber Symphony

Riverside Chamber Symphony

Suggested Donation $10
Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3
Mozart: Overture to Die Zauberflöte, K. 620 (The Magic Flute)
Brahms: 21 Hungarian Dances, WoO 1 (Nr. 5, 6, 7)

Wildish Community Theater
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

wildishmanager@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/