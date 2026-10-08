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Rock the Holidays with Aaron Meyer, Beyond Toxics

Rock the Holidays with Aaron Meyer, Beyond Toxics

On Friday, December 11th the Community Center for the Performing Arts presents the Rock the Holiday: Beyond Toxics Fundraiser Concert with Aaron Meyer at the WOW Hall.

Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer brings familiar holiday songs as well as classical pieces to audiences, with the added excitement of his virtuosic rock band. From Mozart, Vivaldi, and Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, to Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin, Aaron’s unique brand of Concert Rock celebrates classical music by infusing new life through the modern sound, styles, and performance of rock music. If you enjoy Lindsey Stirling, 2Cellos, or Trans‑Siberian Orchestra, you’ll love Aaron Meyer’s electrifying take on holiday and classical repertoire.

Wow Hall
$40-$60
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Beyond Toxics
541-465-8860
info@beyondtoxics.org
https://www.beyondtoxics.org/

Artist Group Info

Aaron Meyer
ematlock@beyondtoxics.org
Wow Hall
291 West 8th Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 687-2746
info@wowhall.org
https://wowhall.org