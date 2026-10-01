Sunriver Music Festival Presents

ROCK THE HOLIDAYS with Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 7 PM

Tower Theatre in Bend

Tickets: $45-$65 + fees; $25 for ages 25 and under

Concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer will ROCK THE HOLIDAYS with original material and hits of the season, combining contemporary and classical styles with his dynamic rock band.

The Northwest’s top Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer and his virtuosic band present a one-of-a-kind inspirational holiday multimedia concert that will get you in the Christmas spirit.

Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer mesmerizes audiences with own uniquely inspiring versions of Christmas favorites, as well as the beloved classics with the added excitement of his virtuosic rock band. From Mozart to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin, Aaron’s unique brand of Concert Rock celebrates classical music by infusing new life through the modern sound, styles and performance of rock music.

If you like Lindsey Stirling, 2 Cellos or Trans-Siberian Orchestra, you will love Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer!

Tickets: sunrivermusic.org