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ROCK THE HOLIDAYS with Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer

ROCK THE HOLIDAYS with Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer

Sunriver Music Festival Presents

ROCK THE HOLIDAYS with Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer
Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 7 PM
Tower Theatre in Bend

Tickets: $45-$65 + fees; $25 for ages 25 and under

Concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer will ROCK THE HOLIDAYS with original material and hits of the season, combining contemporary and classical styles with his dynamic rock band.

The Northwest’s top Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer and his virtuosic band present a one-of-a-kind inspirational holiday multimedia concert that will get you in the Christmas spirit.

Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer mesmerizes audiences with own uniquely inspiring versions of Christmas favorites, as well as the beloved classics with the added excitement of his virtuosic rock band. From Mozart to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin, Aaron’s unique brand of Concert Rock celebrates classical music by infusing new life through the modern sound, styles and performance of rock music.

If you like Lindsey Stirling, 2 Cellos or Trans-Siberian Orchestra, you will love Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer!

Tickets: sunrivermusic.org

Tower Theatre
$25-$65
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
https://sunrivermusic.org/

Artist Group Info

Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer
https://www.aaronmeyer.com/
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St.
Bend, Oregon 97703
541-317-0700
info@towertheatre.org
https://www.towertheatre.org