Romancero! Concert of Ladino Songs

Sun. Aug 9, Cantor Mark Levy will bring his repertoire of Ladino (Spanish/Portuguese) Jewish Sephardic Romansas (Ladino Folk Songs) to Eugene. These captivating songs were written in exile from Spain in Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, and North Africa, sung in the Ladino language from half a millennium ago— songs of love and longing, fused with emotion. Jews were expelled from Spain in 1492, and from Portugal in 1497. They retained a Spanish Jewish dialect for 500 years. Levy has traced his father’s genealogy back to Spain and Portugal. He accompanies his voice on doumbek drum and guitar.