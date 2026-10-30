Rope-cycling In Newport

We are accepting rope for recycling on Nov 6+7 from 8-4 at the Englund Marine store in Newport. Volunteers are also needed to help sort. This event is being organized by Net Your Problem and the Oregon Coast Crab Association. Crab fishermen are required to replace their old lines with a yellow and black one that identifies them as Oregon fishermen, so we estimate that over the next 7 years, over 1 million lbs of line will need to be discarded! Lets keep this all out of the local landfill and turn it into something useful instead.