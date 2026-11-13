Rose Women's Choir Presents: Silver Bells and the Silver Screen
Rose Women's Choir Presents: Silver Bells and the Silver Screen
Join Rose Women's Choir for their annual holiday concert! This year, Silver Bells and the Silver Screen will be exploring holiday music through the lens of cinema! Featuring our 75 person concert choir and 22 person jazz choir!
First Christian Church
15-22
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Rose Women's Choir
541-603-8692
sarahbrosemusicstudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Sarah Rose
sarah@rosewomenschoir.org
First Christian Church
1166 Oak StreetEugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 344-1425