Rotary Has Talent: A Benefit for the Eugene Mission

Enjoy an evening of local talent while helping create a new place for children to play. Twin Rivers Rotary, with support from area Rotary clubs, presents “Rotary Has Talent,” a free, family-friendly show benefiting a toddler play structure for the Eugene Mission’s Women and Children’s Program.

The program features local performers and a special organ and violin concerto showcasing Central Lutheran Church’s John Brombaugh pipe organ.

Admission is free. Voluntary donations are welcome at the door to support the playground project.

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter St., Eugene

Admission: Free; donations welcome

Contact: rotaryhastalent@gmail.com