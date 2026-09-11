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Rotary Has Talent: A Benefit for the Eugene Mission

Rotary Has Talent: A Benefit for the Eugene Mission

Rotary Has Talent: A Benefit for the Eugene Mission

Enjoy an evening of local talent while helping create a new place for children to play. Twin Rivers Rotary, with support from area Rotary clubs, presents “Rotary Has Talent,” a free, family-friendly show benefiting a toddler play structure for the Eugene Mission’s Women and Children’s Program.

The program features local performers and a special organ and violin concerto showcasing Central Lutheran Church’s John Brombaugh pipe organ.

Admission is free. Voluntary donations are welcome at the door to support the playground project.

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter St., Eugene
Admission: Free; donations welcome
Contact: rotaryhastalent@gmail.com

Central Lutheran Church
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Twin Rivers Rotary Club
rotaryhastalent@gmail.com
Central Lutheran Church
1857 Potter Street
Eugene, Oregon
bernierobe@gmail.com
https://www.connecttocentral.org/