Join the Palmo Center for Peace and Education for the 14th annual Run for Peace on Saturday, June 13, at Alton Baker Park. This family-friendly event is open to all ages and features a run/walk along the Willamette River. Activities include a free peace prayer flag printing station. Participants can register by searching "Run for Peace" online.

Alton Baker Park

$25 to $35 for Run/Walk Registration - Prayer Flag making free to all Run and Walker Registration can be done on line or in the morning of the event. Children run and walk for free with adult in attendance.

09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026