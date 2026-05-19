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Ruthie Foster

Ruthie Foster

Ruthie Foster returns to Jaqua Concert Hall Thursday June 25th. Renowned for her ability to weave together a tapestry of diverse musical influences ranging from gospel and blues to folk and soul, Foster's musical odyssey has taken her from singing in churches in rural Texas to earning multiple Grammy nominations. Last June, her tenth studio album, Mileage won “Best Blues Record” at the 2025 Libera Awards.

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
32-49
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
https://www.theshedd.org/
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000
https://www.theshedd.org/