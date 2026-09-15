Sabor Latino Dance Night
Sabor Latino Dance Night
Come dance to infectious Latin and Caribbean beats, with DJ Vito playing a mix of the hottest bachata, salsa, merengue, cumbia and more!
If you don't know the steps, don't worry. Join the fun introductory lesson at 6:30pm for only $6.00. Bring a friend and experience Sabor Latino Dance Night at the Axe and Fiddle every last Tuesday of the month.
Vito Garcia is a Latin music DJ, dance instructor and choreographer from Eugene, OR. He has directed the dance group Azucar since 2011.
Axe and Fiddle
$6
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Dec 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Axe and Fiddle
5419425942
booking@axeandfiddle.com
Artist Group Info
Vito Garcia
AzucarEugene@gmail.com
Axe and Fiddle
657 E Main StCottage Grove, Oregon 97424