Sassafras! at Drop Bear Brewery

Free & all ages. Located at the corner of 27th & Willamette, Drop Bear Brewery has a unique vibe: Aussie owners Lorraine & David brew their own beers, create delicious vegan pizzas & salads, and support local live music! Come enjoy live 60's - 70’s folk-rock while choosing among delicious food & drink options in-house, or get a meal from the Thai food cart next door.

Sassafras! is a Eugene, Oregon based band that plays Roots Folk Rock and Americana. Playing their first show in July 2023, in a short time they have built a dedicated following with their inviting energy, musical chemistry, and crafting songs that feel like having a drink with your goofy – but beloved – friends.

In 2025, they played 34 shows around Lane, Linn, and Marion Counties of Oregon. They cover songs from the likes of Neil Young, America, Blind Faith, the Beatles, Iris Dement, Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt, and John Prine - and throw in warm vocal harmonies & musical stylings. Sassafras! brings a fresh and playful vibe to every show. Their performances are known for warm harmonies, storytelling lyrics, and having fun engaging with the audience.

www.sassafrasmusic.net