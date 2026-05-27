Sassafras! folk rock at The Garden on Friendly

Free & All Ages. Come enjoy live 60's - 70’s roots folk-rock while having a drink & meal from the many wonderful food cart options at the Garden on Friendly! For more info visit www.thegardenonfriendly.com

Sassafras! is a Eugene, Oregon based band that plays Roots Folk Rock and Americana.

Playing their first show in July 2023, in a short time they have built a dedicated following with their inviting energy, musical chemistry, and crafting songs that feel like having a drink with your goofy – but beloved – friends.

In 2025, they played 34 shows around Lane, Linn, and Marion Counties of Oregon.

They cover songs from the likes of Neil Young, America, Blind Faith, the Beatles, Iris Dement, Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt, and John Prine - and throw in warm vocal harmonies & musical stylings.

Sassafras! brings a fresh and playful vibe to every show. Their performances are known for warm harmonies, storytelling lyrics, and having fun engaging with the audience.

www.sassafrasmusic.net