Silent Book Club: A Court of Pages & Bubbles

Step into a quiet evening worthy of Velaris at Argyle Winery. This ticketed Silent Book Club invites Sarah J. Maas readers to gather for a night of cozy reading, kindred spirits, and a little sparkling magic as we welcome the new A Court of Thorns and Roses book, in partnership with Tropes Readery.

Each ticket includes a copy of the new release and a splash of Argyle bubbles for a celebratory toast to the next chapter. From 4–7 PM, slip into your coziest attire, settle in among fellow fans, and enjoy a relaxed evening shaped by pages, atmosphere, and shared excitement for the world of Prythian.

Whether you come to read, connect with other readers, or simply spend an evening surrounded by book lovers, this is your invitation to claim a seat, open the first page, and be part of the moment.