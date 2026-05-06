"Solidarity Social" Indivisible Benefit to Support Our Local Immigrants

Indivisible Eugene/Springfield is hosting a fun benefit event that gives members of our community a way to show support for our local immigrant population impacted by ICE activities.

The evening features an eclectic mix of reggae, jazz, folk, and funk band, as well as Ballet Folklorico group "Colibri". We’ll have food trucks serving affordable international fare, a no-host bar, a silent auction featuring finely crafted items from area artisans, and for the fun of it, a silent disco, and for kids, an activity center.

All proceeds will go to two wonderful local organizations doing crucial immigrant support work: Oregon Community Asylum Network (OCAN) and Catholic Community Services’ Refugee and Immigrant Services Program (RISP).

Tickets can be purchased on The Hybrid Website or at the door. Kids are free!