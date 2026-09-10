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Soul Deception releases new album “Be The Rhythm” at Viking Brewing

Soul Deception releases new album “Be The Rhythm” at Viking Brewing

Soul Deception announces the release of their newest album, ‘Be The Rhythm’ and the album release party scheduled at Viking Brewing Saturday September 19th, 2026 at 6:30pm. This third album mixes rock, soul and blues and blends styles defying genre conventions to showcase their reputation as creative powerhouses.

Location: Viking Brewing 520 Commercial St Unit F, Eugene, OR 97402
Time:6:30PM
Tickets: Free Event

Forming in 2015, Soul Deception is composed of members including Samantha Pace, John Heller, Fred Mahoney and Jason Lusk. Releasing their original debut album in 2016 they have stayed committed and together for over 10 years.

“Cutting guitars and melodic basslines bring the album to life, building a passionate, bluesy, soul feel that is rich as it is authentic. Tied together by the nature of the album, every song explores a different element of the band’s sonic abilities. From anthem to ballad, ‘Be The Rhythm’ has so much to offer.” John Heller of Soul Deception.

Learn more at souldeception.com

Viking Brewery TapRoom
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Breaking Free Media
541-815-0574
jenniferbreakingfree@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Soul Deception
porchfight@gmail.com
souldeception.com
Viking Brewery TapRoom
520 Commercial Street Unit F (off of West 11th -- a hidden gem)
Eugene, Oregon 97402
(541) 653-8371
info@drinkviking.com
https://www.drinkviking.com/