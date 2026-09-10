Soul Deception releases new album “Be The Rhythm” at Viking Brewing

Soul Deception announces the release of their newest album, ‘Be The Rhythm’ and the album release party scheduled at Viking Brewing Saturday September 19th, 2026 at 6:30pm. This third album mixes rock, soul and blues and blends styles defying genre conventions to showcase their reputation as creative powerhouses.

Location: Viking Brewing 520 Commercial St Unit F, Eugene, OR 97402

Time:6:30PM

Tickets: Free Event

Forming in 2015, Soul Deception is composed of members including Samantha Pace, John Heller, Fred Mahoney and Jason Lusk. Releasing their original debut album in 2016 they have stayed committed and together for over 10 years.

“Cutting guitars and melodic basslines bring the album to life, building a passionate, bluesy, soul feel that is rich as it is authentic. Tied together by the nature of the album, every song explores a different element of the band’s sonic abilities. From anthem to ballad, ‘Be The Rhythm’ has so much to offer.” John Heller of Soul Deception.

Learn more at souldeception.com

