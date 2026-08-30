Sounds of Sanssouci: Music from the Court of Frederick the Great

Step into the private music rooms of Sanssouci, where Frederick the Great gathered around himself an elite cadre of musicians and composers who pushed the boundaries of 18th century music. This program reconstructs the intellectual and chamber intimacy of the Potsdam court, featuring works by the king's dedicated inner circle alongside Johann Sebastian Bach’s monumental Musikalisches Opfer—a masterwork born directly from a famous 1747 encounter in the royal apartments. Through the introspective, emotionally volatile Empfindsamkeit of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, the nuanced string writing of Johann Gottlieb Graun, and the galant flautistic art of Johann Joachim Quantz, we trace how this select coterie of musicians transformed private courtly devotion into an enduring legacy of mid-18th-century chamber art.