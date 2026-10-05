© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

“Space, Hope and Charity” film documentary and live Q&A at The Art House

“Space, Hope and Charity” film documentary and live Q&A at The Art House

A young woman from rural Oregon overcomes poverty and tragedy while pursuing her dream of becoming an astrophysicist. Charity Woodrum was a nontraditional physics student at the University of Oregon, a wife and new mother. Thriving by her junior year, she then loses her husband and child in an instant. With help from childhood friends, mentors, and perfect strangers, she gets her life back on track, finding solace in far-off galaxies. Film trailer available here: https://www.spacehopecharityfilm.com/

The screening will be followed by an in-person Q&A with Dr. Woodrum, Dr. Scott Fisher, and Director/Producer Sandy Cummings. The screening is in collaboration with AAUW Eugene-Lane and Woody’s Stars, an education fund established in memory of Dr. Woodrum’s son. Proceeds will benefit AAUW Eugene-Lane’s STEM projects and the Woody’s Stars Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.

The Eugene Art House
12
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AAUW Eugene Lane
wendyaauw@gmail.com
https://eugenelane-or.aauw.net/

Artist Group Info

Sandy Cummings
sandy@tvstoryteller.com
spacehopecharityfilm.com
The Eugene Art House
492 E. 13th St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 686-3229
info@eugenearthouse.com
https://www.eugenearthouse.com