“Space, Hope and Charity” film documentary and live Q&A at The Art House

A young woman from rural Oregon overcomes poverty and tragedy while pursuing her dream of becoming an astrophysicist. Charity Woodrum was a nontraditional physics student at the University of Oregon, a wife and new mother. Thriving by her junior year, she then loses her husband and child in an instant. With help from childhood friends, mentors, and perfect strangers, she gets her life back on track, finding solace in far-off galaxies. Film trailer available here: https://www.spacehopecharityfilm.com/

The screening will be followed by an in-person Q&A with Dr. Woodrum, Dr. Scott Fisher, and Director/Producer Sandy Cummings. The screening is in collaboration with AAUW Eugene-Lane and Woody’s Stars, an education fund established in memory of Dr. Woodrum’s son. Proceeds will benefit AAUW Eugene-Lane’s STEM projects and the Woody’s Stars Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.