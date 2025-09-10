Special Monday Contra Dance
Special Monday Contra Dance
Acclaimed contra dance caller and musician George Marshall is hitting the Pacific Northwest for his annual autumn tour in November 2026, bringing lively New England-style contra dancing to Washington and Oregon.
He will be joined by the high-energy band The Ice Cream Truckers--Noah VanNorstrand, Kelsey Wells, and Helen Kuhar.
Beginners Welcome-No partner needed
Calling will use gender-neutral terminology
Edison Elementary School
Admission: $12-$20 non-members; $10 - $20 for EFS members; $8 students
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Folklore Society
541-729-0180
president@eugenefolklore.org
Edison Elementary School
1328 E 22nd AveEugene, Oregon 97405
publicity@eugenefolklore.org