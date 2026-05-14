Spring Art Supply Swap
Spring Art Supply Swap
Clear out your home studio and re-gift your treasures at our annual Art Swap Meet in Old Town Florence.
At our Spring Art Swap, you can pass on your gently used fine art, craft, sewing, photography, assemblage, or digital arts related materials and equipment, and pick up some great new-to-you finds. We also accept overstock items or unfinished projects.
Free for those donating items to swap, or $5 per 1 grocery bag for those who'd rather shop!
Serene Abundance Studio Space
$0-$5
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Serene Abundance Studio Space
(541) 590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com
Serene Abundance Studio Space
148 Maple Street, Suite BFlorence, Oregon 97439
541-590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com