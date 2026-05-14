Spring Art Supply Swap

Clear out your home studio and re-gift your treasures at our annual Art Swap Meet in Old Town Florence.

At our Spring Art Swap, you can pass on your gently used fine art, craft, sewing, photography, assemblage, or digital arts related materials and equipment, and pick up some great new-to-you finds. We also accept overstock items or unfinished projects.

Free for those donating items to swap, or $5 per 1 grocery bag for those who'd rather shop!