On Sunday, June 7th the Community Center for the Performing Arts proudly presents Stella Standingbear to the WOW Hall. With support from Savelle Tha Native.

Stella Standingbear, the first Lakota artist to win two historic awards at the 2023 Indigenous Hip-Hop Awards, is rapidly making her mark in the music industry. An independent Recording Academy artist and two-time Native American Music Award (NAMMY) winner, she has built a devoted following of over 500,000 across social media.

Born in Salt Lake City, Stella’s blend of melodic alt-rap, R&B, and pop has captivated audiences across North America. She has been traveling non-stop throughout the U.S. and Canada, reaching tens of millions worldwide through sold-out shows and viral moments like her hit remix “SKODEN,” which gained massive traction on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Her single “Pray 4 U” was picked up by MTV Spankin’ New, while Apple Music championed the track across key editorial playlists—showcasing her crossover appeal and growing industry recognition.

Stella Standingbear’s latest 2025 single, “Mmhmm,” is making waves across North America, with spins on Revolt TV, MTV, radio stations, and in gyms nationwide. The high-energy pop-rap/hip-hop anthem continues to build on Stella’s unstoppable momentum, amplifying her reach and solidifying her status as a rising A-list artist in both Indigenous and mainstream music spaces.

Stella recently made history performing live at the Phoenix Suns halftime show, reaching over 20,000 fans in person and millions more on ESPN and live TV, further cementing her status as a major force in modern hip-hop. She also made history on On The Radar Radio performing alongside traditional dancers, a proud representation of her heritage in a modern music space. Featured in Teen Vogue, Hot97, and DAZED, her catalog spans multiple genres, including hits like “Home Runs,” which reached #1 on the NCI FM Indigenous Music Countdown (SiriusXM), solidifying her position as a trailblazer in both Indigenous and mainstream music.