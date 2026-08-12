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Story Writing Workshop with Wordcrafters & PPSO

Story Writing Workshop with Wordcrafters & PPSO

Join us Thursday, September 3rd, for a FREE writing workshop in collaboration with Wordcrafters, Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO), and Planned Parenthood Action Oregon (PPAO).

This 2-hour guided workshop will explore personal stories about sexual and reproductive health care experiences in a safe, empowering environment through thoughtful writing prompts and exercises.

No writing experience is necessary. Sharing your story is optional. Preregistration is required, and location details will be shared with registered attendees.

Location Shared after Registration
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon
541-344-2632 x.8802
development@ppsworegon.org
https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-southwestern-oregon
Location Shared after Registration