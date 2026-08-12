Story Writing Workshop with Wordcrafters & PPSO

Join us Thursday, September 3rd, for a FREE writing workshop in collaboration with Wordcrafters, Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO), and Planned Parenthood Action Oregon (PPAO).

This 2-hour guided workshop will explore personal stories about sexual and reproductive health care experiences in a safe, empowering environment through thoughtful writing prompts and exercises.

No writing experience is necessary. Sharing your story is optional. Preregistration is required, and location details will be shared with registered attendees.