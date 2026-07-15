String and Shadow Puppet Theater's 'Night at the Grand Opera'

A Night at the Grand Opera Performance | Yachats Commons Park -- 7pm, August 9, beer and beverage garden opens at 5:30pm - all ages performance, bring a picnic, and a blanket or chair!

A live puppet performance by internationally acclaimed traveling puppet theater, String and Shadow, based in Olympia, Washington.

Come enjoy an evening of outdoor theater and giant, spectacle puppetry in Yachats, Oregon. Brought to you by String and Shadow Puppet Theater, "Night at the Grand Opera" is a frenzied romp through a candlelit night at the Opera. Rococo extravagance is fashioned with elaborate cardboard sets that collapse and unfold to reveal the many great dramas of the opera house (not all of which happen on stage.) Love triangles, converging revolutionary plots, art-loving flies and stilt-walking vermin are brought to life with cardboard and paper-mache. Fun for the whole family! Bring your own chair or blanket, arrive early for a spot up front!

Show begins at 7pm, Pelican Brewing beer garden opens at 5:30pm, all proceeds benefit the Cape Perpetua Collaborative, non alcoholic beverages will be available!

Cape Perpetua Collaborative is a community team whose work centers on education and outreach regarding the Cape Perpetua marine reserve and surrounding land and sea environments within the region. Through various no-cost programs and events from guided tidepool tours, engaging youth webinars, community science initiatives, trolley naturalists, art workshops and much more; our small team hopes to inspire stewardship of this special stretch of coast alongside our partner organizations.