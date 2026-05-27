SUB's Light of Liberty Celebration

Now in its 20th year, Springfield Utility Board presents the annual Light of Liberty Celebration this Fourth of July! Come enjoy live music, food vendors, fun activities for kids and fireworks over the river! In honor of the USA’s 250th birthday, SUB will end the night with its biggest fireworks show ever! This year’s Main Stage features the powerhouse 12-piece ensemble Satin Love Orchestra, delivering an electrifying high-octane feel-good celebration. Agents of Unity will kick off the night with crowd favorite American rock classics. There will also be live music in the kid’s area along with pony rides, petting zoo, robot expo, balloon twisting, face painting, giant slide, midway games and much more. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. and are synchronized to music. Make this Independence Day one you'll long remember. Get your tickets at Springfield Utility Board or Jerry’s Home Improvement Center in Eugene and Springfield, or online at subutil.com. All proceeds benefit Project Share, a fund that helps low-income Springfield residents pay for their electricity year-round.

Ticket are $8 online in advance; $5 in advance at Jerry's or SUB (until sold out); $10 at the gate (online preorder strongly suggested); children under 5 free