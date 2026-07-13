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Summer Reading Author Talk: Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Summer Reading Author Talk: Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Enjoy a free talk by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, the bestselling author of "Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees." Her delightful short essay collection about food, memory and heritage is one of Eugene Public Library's featured Summer Reading books. More information: https://www.eugene-or.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=36851

Downtown Eugene Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Public Library
5416825450
LibraryAskUs@ci.eugene.or.us
https://www.eugene-or.gov/1017/Contact-Us
Downtown Eugene Public Library
100 West 10th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5450
https://www.eugene-or.gov/4422/Eugene-Public-Library