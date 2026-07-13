Summer Reading Author Talk: Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Summer Reading Author Talk: Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Enjoy a free talk by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, the bestselling author of "Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees." Her delightful short essay collection about food, memory and heritage is one of Eugene Public Library's featured Summer Reading books. More information: https://www.eugene-or.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=36851
Downtown Eugene Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Public Library
5416825450
LibraryAskUs@ci.eugene.or.us
Downtown Eugene Public Library
100 West 10th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5450