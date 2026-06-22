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Summer Reading Book Sale

Summer Reading Book Sale

Find amazing deals at the Friends of Eugene Public Library's Summer Reading Book Sale on Saturday, July 11, 10am to 4pm at the Downtown Library.  Choose from thousands of gently-used novels, mysteries and more. Plus nonfiction, puzzles, games, crafts and novelties. Most items only $2, children's books only $1. Admission and parking are free. Proceeds help support Eugene Public Library.

Downtown Eugene Public Library
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Public Library
5416825450
LibraryAskUs@ci.eugene.or.us
https://www.eugene-or.gov/1017/Contact-Us
Downtown Eugene Public Library
100 West 10th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5450
https://www.eugene-or.gov/1019/Hours-and-locations