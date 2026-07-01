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Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert II

Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert II

This program celebrates the 100th anniversary of William Grant Still’s jazzy tone poem, Darker America, premiered in 1926. Barber’s Violin Concerto follows with William Hagen joining the Festival Orchestra for the third time, after his concerto performances of the Brahms in 2022 and the Bruch in 2023. The concert culminates with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” inspired by his grand tour of Europe.

Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Tickets $45-$91; age 25 &amp; under - $25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
https://sunrivermusic.org/
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
17600 Center Drive
Sunriver, Oregon 97707
541-593-9310
info@towertheatre.org
https://sunrivermusic.org/