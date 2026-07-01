Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert III

The third Classical Concert opens with a deeply moving multimedia work about Einstein’s inner world and relationships, written by Kevin Puts and featuring the return of bass-baritone Timothy Jones. Einstein was a string player himself, so we’re thrilled to present Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 with nine soloists from the Festival Orchestra. Einstein had no greater admiration or love for an artist than he did for Mozart, so the program closes with Mozart’s Symphony No. 39, one of the final three symphonies he ever composed.