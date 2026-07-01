Sunriver Music Festival Family Concert: Harry Potter and the Instruments of the Orchestra

This matinee explores the instruments of the orchestra through magnificent music by John Williams, including Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. In a fun, informal setting, learn more about the strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, harp and the magical celesta — accompanied by Harry, Hedwig & friends!

Bring the family and enjoy a one-hour concert featuring a virtuosic Young Artists Scholarship recipient with the Festival Orchestra.

Arrive between 2:30-3:30 to Meet the Instruments prior to the concert!

