Sunriver Music Festival Family Concert: Harry Potter and the Instruments of the Orchestra
Sunriver Music Festival Family Concert: Harry Potter and the Instruments of the Orchestra
This matinee explores the instruments of the orchestra through magnificent music by John Williams, including Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. In a fun, informal setting, learn more about the strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, harp and the magical celesta — accompanied by Harry, Hedwig & friends!
Bring the family and enjoy a one-hour concert featuring a virtuosic Young Artists Scholarship recipient with the Festival Orchestra.
Arrive between 2:30-3:30 to Meet the Instruments prior to the concert!
Benham Hall at Sunriver SHARC
Free for ages 17 and under; $15 General Admission adults
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
Benham Hall at Sunriver SHARC
57250 Overlook RdSunriver, Oregon 97707
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org