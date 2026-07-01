Sunriver Music Festival Opening Night Classical Concert

The Festival season opens with variations on America the Beautiful by one of today’s foremost composers, Joan Tower, in her GRAMMY-winning work, Made in America. Tower says that Beethoven is one of her biggest compositional influences, so his exquisite Piano Concerto No. 4 will be performed by GRAMMY-winner Michelle Cann. The evening closes with Haydn’s masterful 101st Symphony, also known as “The Clock.”

