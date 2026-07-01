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Sunriver Music Festival Opening Night Classical Concert

Sunriver Music Festival Opening Night Classical Concert

The Festival season opens with variations on America the Beautiful by one of today’s foremost composers, Joan Tower, in her GRAMMY-winning work, Made in America. Tower says that Beethoven is one of her biggest compositional influences, so his exquisite Piano Concerto No. 4 will be performed by GRAMMY-winner Michelle Cann. The evening closes with Haydn’s masterful 101st Symphony, also known as “The Clock.”

Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Tickets $45-$91; age 25 and under - $25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
https://sunrivermusic.org/
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
17600 Center Drive
Sunriver, Oregon 97707
541-593-9310
info@towertheatre.org
https://sunrivermusic.org/