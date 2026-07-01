Sunriver Music Festival Opening Night Classical Concert
Sunriver Music Festival Opening Night Classical Concert
The Festival season opens with variations on America the Beautiful by one of today’s foremost composers, Joan Tower, in her GRAMMY-winning work, Made in America. Tower says that Beethoven is one of her biggest compositional influences, so his exquisite Piano Concerto No. 4 will be performed by GRAMMY-winner Michelle Cann. The evening closes with Haydn’s masterful 101st Symphony, also known as “The Clock.”
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Tickets $45-$91; age 25 and under - $25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
17600 Center DriveSunriver, Oregon 97707
541-593-9310
info@towertheatre.org