© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunriver Music Festival’s Pops Concert: John Williams and the American Journey

Sunriver Music Festival’s Pops Concert: John Williams and the American Journey

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively program featuring various works by American legend John Williams paired with other masterpieces to explore America’s journey from the Revolutionary War to today. Highlights include music from Saving Private Ryan, Born on the Fourth of July, The Cowboys, patriotic favorites and Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man

Tower Theatre
Tickets $53-$96; age 25 and under - $25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
https://sunrivermusic.org/
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St.
Bend, Oregon 97703
541-317-0700
info@towertheatre.org
https://www.towertheatre.org