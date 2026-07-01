Sunriver Music Festival’s Pops Concert: John Williams and the American Journey
Sunriver Music Festival’s Pops Concert: John Williams and the American Journey
Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively program featuring various works by American legend John Williams paired with other masterpieces to explore America’s journey from the Revolutionary War to today. Highlights include music from Saving Private Ryan, Born on the Fourth of July, The Cowboys, patriotic favorites and Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man
Tower Theatre
Tickets $53-$96; age 25 and under - $25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St.Bend, Oregon 97703
541-317-0700
info@towertheatre.org