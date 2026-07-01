Sunriver Music Festival’s Season Finale Classical Concert: Appalachia & Spring
Sunriver Music Festival’s Season Finale Classical Concert: Appalachia & Spring
The season finale includes the most iconic American orchestral work of all time, Appalachian Spring, by the Dean of American Music, Aaron Copland. Violinist Tessa Lark wowed Sunriver audiences in 2024 with her performance of Michael Torke’s Sky, and she’ll do the same this year with the bluegrass-inflected Violin Concerto by Edgar Meyer. The season closes with one of the greatest Romantic symphonies ever composed: Schumann’s Symphony No. 1, “Spring.”
Tower Theatre
Tickets $45-$91; age 25 and under - $25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St.Bend, Oregon 97703
541-317-0700
info@towertheatre.org