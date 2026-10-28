Step into your favorite eras at Swifty Skate! This all-ages skate party at Bob Keefer Center invites fans to celebrate Taylor Swift through music and décor from every era. Channel Fearless energy, embrace Midnights magic, or skate through your own Love Story! Learn more at willamalane.org/skate.

Bob Keefer Center

Saturday, Nov. 14, 3-5 and 5:30-7:30 p.m.

$8 for youth and $12 for adults.

Please note:

New this season: Register ahead to save your spot and reserve your rental skates. You may purchase tickets at the event, but may have to wait in line.

All skate parties will run from 3-5 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a short intermission in between. Each skate party can accommodate up to 200 people at one time.

Willamalane has a limited supply of skates in various sizes available to rent for $3. Reserve your skate size when you pre-register to have that size held for you. Walk-up rentals and size exchanges are available while supplies last. If the size you need is unavailable, a refund will be provided.

You can bring your own safety equipment or borrow some from the front desk. A limited supply of helmets, knee and elbow pads, and wrist guards will be available.

