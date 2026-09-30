3… 2… 1… Swing!

Join the Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra as we blast off for an evening of big band jazz that’s truly out of this world. Swing Shift in Space takes audiences on a musical journey through the stars, planets, and beyond, combining classic swing with the wonder and drama of the cosmos.

The program will feature space-inspired favorites such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” along with imaginative jazz arrangements of selections from Gustav Holst’s The Planets. From the mysterious reaches of deep space to the driving rhythms of a big band in full flight, the evening will showcase the power, color, and excitement of the Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra.

Expect soaring brass, stellar saxophones, swinging rhythms, featured vocalists, and plenty of surprises as Swing Shift boldly goes where no big band has gone before.

Come aboard, buckle up, and get ready to swing among the stars!