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Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra: Locals Only Concert

Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra: Locals Only Concert

Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra's annual concert celebrating Swing Shift's year of educational outreach in the Eugene and Springfield schools, featuring some of the areas most talented music students.

Wildish Community Theater
$5-25
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra
swingshiftoregon@gmail.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/