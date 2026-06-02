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Teddy Thompson

Teddy Thompson

London-born, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Teddy Thompson makes his first stop at The Shedd on tour in support of his exquisitely crafted Never Be The Same, his first collection of original material since 2020. Across ten tracks, Thompson refines his craft via an exploration of music’s enduring preoccupations—love, longing, the uneasy passage of time, and an exhortation like a refrain: “Never Be The Same.”

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
$25-$39
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
https://www.theshedd.org/
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000
https://www.theshedd.org/