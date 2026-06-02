London-born, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Teddy Thompson makes his first stop at The Shedd on tour in support of his exquisitely crafted Never Be The Same, his first collection of original material since 2020. Across ten tracks, Thompson refines his craft via an exploration of music’s enduring preoccupations—love, longing, the uneasy passage of time, and an exhortation like a refrain: “Never Be The Same.”