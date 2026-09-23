Teresa Meier - "Wondertales" at Dot Dotson's Gallery

Teresa Meier – Wondertales

Photography at Oregon presents Teresa Meier’s fantasy-filled photographic exploration, Wondertales, this October at Dot Dotson’s Gallery in Eugene. The exhibit will be up for viewing the entire month.

Exhibit Dates: Oct. 2nd through Oct. 27th, 2026

Opening Reception, with the artist present: Third Friday, October 16th from 5-6 p.m.

Artist’s Talk at the Emerald Art Center in Springfield

Sunday, October 18th at 2:30 p.m. (entrance on 5th St.).

Dot Dotson’s Gallery, 1668 Willamette St, Eugene OR, 97401.

Hours: Mon-Fri. 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m, Sat 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

About the Exhibit

“In this series of autobiographical self-portraits, viewers are invited on a fairytale-like journey that explores the internal landscape of the mind through the lens of the surreal. Identity is explored via the interwoven complexities of past and present and, specifically, how the past shapes and dictates our perception of our present self and relationships. Viewers are enveloped by large-format works that often leave them suspended in moments of rising tension; the fantastical subject matter and use of vibrant, luscious colors result in eye-catching and wonder-filled imagery. The use of collage and hand-assembled props allows me to construct my own world and find my own narrative, while the use of photography tethers the story to this world and place in time. It is a cathartic series that investigates the wonder of myth, the beauty of nature, the curiosity of humanity, and above all, strives for hope.”

Award-winning photographer Teresa Meier is an Eugene-based multimedia artist who creates surrealist self-portrait photo montages. Her large-format narrative works incorporate themes of home, nature, and the interaction between humans and their environment, often leaving the viewer suspended in moments of rising tension. Ms. Meier is drawn to self-portraiture and surrealism for their cathartic ability to articulate the intangible and connect with people emotionally, generating feelings of wonder, curiosity, and hope. She believes art can open hearts and expand minds, and she seeks opportunities to inspire change and promote well-being through art. Ms. Meier holds a Master's in Fine Arts in photography and enjoys teaching photography and traditional art at Lane Community College.

Ms. Meier’s work has been exhibited internationally and has appeared in Lensculture, Don’t Take Pictures, Pro Photo Daily, Communication Arts, Knoxville Museum of Art, Houston Center for Photography, and The Cooperative of Photography.

