Louis Pearl, The Amazing Bubble Man has been thrilling audiences worldwide for over 30 years with his dazzling bubble artistry. A favorite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he’s enjoyed 14 years of sell-out success, Louis combines the art, magic, science, and fun of bubbles to deliver a show that mesmerizes all ages.

🎭 What to Expect:

Square bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles

Bubble volcanoes, tornados, trampolines, and even people inside bubbles!

Hilarious audience participation and jaw-dropping artistry

Spellbinding music by multi-instrumentalist Jet Black Pearl, adding a bubbly soundtrack to this unforgettable experience

✨ Critics and audiences rave:

"Greatest Bubble Show on Earth." – San Francisco Chronicle

"Louis Pearl truly deserves his title. Most of the show is accompanied by gasps and awes...and that's just the adults."

"Better Than Cirque du Soleil!" – Corbin Doughy, 11

Whether you're 8 or 80, this show is pure joy. Don’t miss this magical, laughter-filled adventure with The Amazing Bubble Man!