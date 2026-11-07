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The Amazing Bubble Man

The Amazing Bubble Man

Louis Pearl, The Amazing Bubble Man has been thrilling audiences worldwide for over 30 years with his dazzling bubble artistry. A favorite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he’s enjoyed 14 years of sell-out success, Louis combines the art, magic, science, and fun of bubbles to deliver a show that mesmerizes all ages.

🎭 What to Expect:

Square bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles
Bubble volcanoes, tornados, trampolines, and even people inside bubbles!
Hilarious audience participation and jaw-dropping artistry
Spellbinding music by multi-instrumentalist Jet Black Pearl, adding a bubbly soundtrack to this unforgettable experience

✨ Critics and audiences rave:

"Greatest Bubble Show on Earth." – San Francisco Chronicle
"Louis Pearl truly deserves his title. Most of the show is accompanied by gasps and awes...and that's just the adults."
"Better Than Cirque du Soleil!" – Corbin Doughy, 11
Whether you're 8 or 80, this show is pure joy. Don’t miss this magical, laughter-filled adventure with The Amazing Bubble Man!

Wildish Community Theater
$20-30
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

wildishmanager@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/