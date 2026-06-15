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The American Love Song

The American Love Song

Marisa Frantz and friends traverse American popular song through the lense of love, with an eye to how that deepest and most complex of human emotions has been handled, understood, and embraced (or not) by songwriters—from Cole Porter and the Gershwins to Hoagy Carmichael, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne and Nina Simone to Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Carol King, James Taylor and Gordon Lightfoot —through the decades and in different settings. Look for classics like "Someone To Watch Over Me", "My Funny Valentine", "The Nearness of You", "Cry Me A River", "God Bless The Child", "You've Got A Friend" and more.

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
$25-$39
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
https://www.theshedd.org/
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000
https://www.theshedd.org/