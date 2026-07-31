On Sunday, August 23rd the Community Center for the Performing Arts and Soul’d Out presents The Black Heart Procession to the WOW Hall.

The Black Heart Procession took root in San Diego in 1997, when Pall Jenkins (vocals, guitars, synths, etc.) and Tobias Nathaniel (piano, guitar, organ, etc.) put their previous band, Three Mile Pilot, on an open-ended hiatus. In addition to numerous singles, the band has released 8 studio albums for labels like Headhunter, Touch And Go, Konkurrent, and Temporary Residence. Known for their haunting, melancholic sound, they blend elements of slowcore, experimental rock, and gothic Americana to craft atmospheric, emotionally rich music. Their work often features somber piano melodies, sparse guitar lines, eerie effects, and Jenkins’ distinctive, mournful vocals—and saw. Jenkins’s lyrics explore themes of heartbreak, loss, and existential longing, creating a cinematic, almost funereal tone that’s become their signature sound. The duo has been joined over the years by a revolving cast of musicians including drummer Joe Plummer (Modest Mouse, the Magic Magicians), drummer Zeke Howard(Love As Laughter), bassist Jimmy LaValle (The Album Leaf) and violinist Matt Resovich (The Album Leaf).In July of 2024 the band toured Italy and Greece followed by a US tour in November with Modest Mouse. The band recently announced they would join Modest Mouse on their upcoming Ice Cream Floats cruise to the Dominican Republic in February 2026 along with Kurt Vile, Tropical F*ck Storm, Portugal. The Man, Mannequin Pussy, Ugly Casanova, and more.