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The Brothers Reed

The Brothers Reed

The Brothers Reed craft harmony-driven Americana rooted in brotherhood, storytelling, and years of shared musical history. Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed blend roots rock, folk, and soul into songs that feel honest, worn-in, and emotionally resonant. Their music moves easily between intimate, reflective moments and driving, full-band energy, anchored by tight harmonies and a deep musical connection that can only come from growing up and creating together. Whether stripped down or electrified, their songs carry a sense of warmth, grit, and authenticity. With multiple albums and a devoted following, The Brothers Reed bring a live show that’s dynamic and engaging — equal parts front-porch intimacy and road-tested fire.

Learn More: https://linktr.ee/thebrothersreed

The Hult Center
$5 - $22
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hult Presents
The Hult Center
One Eugene Center (7th and Willamette)
Eugene, Oregon 97401
5416825000
info@balletfantastique.org
https://hultcenter.org/