The Buzz About Bees Opening Night

Have you heard the buzz? Bees are powerful pollinators essential to a healthy ecosystem. Come discover the vast variety of Oregon’s bees and learn about bee behavior with up-close photographs and hands-on activities.

Come discover the vast variety of Oregon’s bees and learn about bee behavior with up-close photograph and hands-on activities. The Craft Center’s Art Bus will be onsite with a special bee-themed craft. You can create a custom button featuring bees and native Oregon flowers. Choose from a selection of pre-designed images and assemble a wearable piece to take home.

The first hour is reserved for museum members and invited guests; at 6:00 p.m. everyone is invited.

Light appetizers and refreshments will be available, as well as a cash bar.

Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount. No pre-registration is required. First come, first served.