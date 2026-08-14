The Catholic Sisterhood Annual Women's Fall Retreat 2026

The Catholic Sisterhood invites you to our third annual Fall Retreat on Saturday, October 3, 2026

Rooted, Restored, and Renewed: Women Flourising in God’s Vineyard

At this full-day retreat, the national speaker, Mary Bielski, National speaker, Mary Bielski, will help attendees discover what it means to be Rooted by the Holy Spirit, Restored through the Holy Spirit, and Renewed in the Holy Spirit for the glory of God.

By attending this retreat, you'll have the opportunity to open your heart to the Holy Spirit, who can strengthen your faith, bring healing and restoration, and renew your relationship with God. As you grow deeper in that relationship, you can flourish as a beautiful bloom in His vineyard.

Who: Adult women of all ages and stages are invited!

When: Doors open at 9AM, retreat starts at 9:30am and ends at 7pm (meals included)

Where: St. Paul Catholic Church, 1201 Satre Street, Eugene, OR

Cost: Early Bird Registration through August 31st- $65 per person**

Registration open through September 25th - $79 (snacks, drinks, lunch & dinner)

To Register please visit our website: https://www.catholicsisterhood.com/annual-fall-retreat

