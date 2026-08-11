The Drop In: Skate & Bike Competition and Community Festival
The Drop In: Skate & Bike Competition and Community Festival
Join us for the inaugural two-day skate and bike competition and community festival, “The Drop In”, at Sandy’s Cedar Park Featuring Base Camp on August 22-23!
Enjoy the family-friendly weekend experience that brings together riders, skaters, families, and the broader community for an exciting celebration of sport, energy, and connection. Watch some of the region’s most skilled riders put their abilities to the test, while participants compete in a high-energy, judged environment designed for experienced athletes.
Beyond the competition, attendees can explore a wide variety of activities, such as:
Kids' activities and games
Rock climbing wall
Bike obstacle courses and skills challenges
Cedar Park's destination playground
Food trucks
Beverages and refreshments
Vendor booths, giveaways, samples, and special offers
Interactive community activities and experiences
Whether you come to compete, cheer on athletes, discover local businesses, or spend the day enjoying all that Cedar Park has to offer, you'll find plenty of opportunities to be engaged throughout the weekend at The Drop In.