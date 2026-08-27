Like an abandoned T-Rex record found tattered in a gutter, The Drowns amp-up and tear down classic blues based rock riffage and drag it kicking and screaming into modern punk streets. Marrying rough and raw with catchy and bouncy, The Drowns bark thoughtful and relevant lyricism over foot stomping, fist pumping punk rock anthems that get your heart pumping faster than a defibrillator.

Featuring former members of Dee Dee Ramone’s band, Time Again, Success, Stone Sour, Madcap, Black Star Riders, The Chelsea Smiles, Strychnine Babies, and CMFT, their live show has garnered them a reputation of unspeakable legend. With a relentless thirst for touring, they are soon to be bringing down the property value in a town near you.

DO NOT miss out on seeing them live.