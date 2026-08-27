© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Drowns

The Drowns

Like an abandoned T-Rex record found tattered in a gutter, The Drowns amp-up and tear down classic blues based rock riffage and drag it kicking and screaming into modern punk streets. Marrying rough and raw with catchy and bouncy, The Drowns bark thoughtful and relevant lyricism over foot stomping, fist pumping punk rock anthems that get your heart pumping faster than a defibrillator.

Featuring former members of Dee Dee Ramone’s band, Time Again, Success, Stone Sour, Madcap, Black Star Riders, The Chelsea Smiles, Strychnine Babies, and CMFT, their live show has garnered them a reputation of unspeakable legend. With a relentless thirst for touring, they are soon to be bringing down the property value in a town near you.

DO NOT miss out on seeing them live.

Wildish Community Theater
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Drowns
https://thedrownsrock.com/
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/